BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.72).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,494.50 ($34.04) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market cap of £126.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

