BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 6.2% Higher

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.80. 2,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,342,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,450 shares of company stock worth $6,346,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.