Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,351,570,296 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

