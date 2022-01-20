BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BioNTech by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.