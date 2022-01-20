BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.27.
BNTX stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BioNTech by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
