Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $14.16 on Monday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 234.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 192.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

