Biswap Price Tops $0.66 (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $114.90 million and $7.94 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 199,972,632 coins and its circulating supply is 173,786,897 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

