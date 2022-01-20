Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $628.37 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $35.88 or 0.00085401 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $628.37 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00307311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00121520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003212 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

