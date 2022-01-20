BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $3.22 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00200088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006597 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004617 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000928 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002459 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.