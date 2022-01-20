BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE:BJ opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

