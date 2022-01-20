BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy membership trends, assortment initiatives, enhanced digital capabilities and robust real estate pipeline are likely to help sustain stellar growth. This evident from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell marginally from the prior-year period. Notably, total comps recorded double-digit growth. The company continued to witness increase in digitally-enabled sales. BJ’s Wholesale Club estimates low single-digit comps growth in the fourth quarter. However, it expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future. These are likely to put pressure on margins. Management envisions merchandise gross margin rate pressure of about 50 basis points in the final quarter.”

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.