BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,045,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $851,000.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 7,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,919. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

