BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,525 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $539,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

