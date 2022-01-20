BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212,058 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 674,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.34% of 3D Systems worth $529,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE DDD opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.