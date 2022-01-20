BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for 1.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $187,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

