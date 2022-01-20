Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $984.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 3.52.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.