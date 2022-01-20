Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $24.50. 67,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,902,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

