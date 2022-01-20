BlitzPick Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,073.19 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $601,073.19 and $461.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002961 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009857 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

