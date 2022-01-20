bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.12

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 4054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

