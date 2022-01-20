BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.73

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.73 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 212921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.53).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.97. The firm has a market cap of £851.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($27,162.10). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,755.49).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.