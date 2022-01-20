BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

