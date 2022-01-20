BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

