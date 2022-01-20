BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,610. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

