Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 11,088 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $346.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

