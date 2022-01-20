Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,417,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

