Bokf Na Invests $3.66 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

BHF stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

