Bokf Na Invests $4.08 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $497.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.04 and its 200-day moving average is $458.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

