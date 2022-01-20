Bokf Na Invests $4.60 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $311.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

