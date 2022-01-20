Bokf Na Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 185,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.