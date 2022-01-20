Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.