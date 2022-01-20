Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,660.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,377.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,319.70. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 259.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.