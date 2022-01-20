Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.47 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005742 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $147,879.65 and approximately $525.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

