Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

