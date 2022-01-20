Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

