Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Boot Barn stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

