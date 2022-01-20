BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Down 2.7%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 5,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,339,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.