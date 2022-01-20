Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,855,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 143.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

