Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 8.6%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.50. 8,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 177,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

