BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 278.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.50) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 7th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.52) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.70. The company has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

