BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $5.95. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 790,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

