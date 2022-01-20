Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.33

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $45,105.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

