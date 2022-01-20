Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

