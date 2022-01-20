Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.