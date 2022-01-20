Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $177,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

