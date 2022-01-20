Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.30

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 34829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

