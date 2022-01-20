Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.30

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 34829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.