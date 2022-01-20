British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

