Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

