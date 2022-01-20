Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

