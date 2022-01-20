Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

