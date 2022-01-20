Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $301.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,346. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

